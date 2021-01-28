Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 11% After Insider Selling

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) traded down 11% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.71. 2,439,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,788,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

