Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 328.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

