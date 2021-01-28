Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.48

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $715.27 million and approximately $243.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,923,669 coins and its circulating supply is 484,389,232 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

