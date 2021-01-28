Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $374,718.93 and $207.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,890.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01209033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00507499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002291 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

