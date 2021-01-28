TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $104,880.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $168,435.33 and approximately $104,880.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

