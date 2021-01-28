TerraKRW 1-Day Volume Reaches $329,450.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and $329,450.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00127496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038168 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,307,282,977 coins and its circulating supply is 42,306,553,869 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

