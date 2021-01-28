TerraKRW (KRT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $264,565.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $39.28 million and $264,565.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,332,598,487 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,869,378 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

