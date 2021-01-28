TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Tops $262.52 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003059 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $262.52 million and $45.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007569 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 257,110,746 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

