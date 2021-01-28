Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.54

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and traded as low as $39.97. Terumo shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 28,011 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.