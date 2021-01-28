Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $864.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.00. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $819.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.