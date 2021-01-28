Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 84.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $864.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $819.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $742.51 and its 200 day moving average is $494.00. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

