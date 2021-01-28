Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $28.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $835.43. 26,127,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,265,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $791.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,679.98, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

