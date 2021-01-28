Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,726 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Tetra Tech worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,771. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

