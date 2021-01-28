Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $143.35 and last traded at $127.20, with a volume of 577982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.97.

The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.