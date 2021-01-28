TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 8.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. 2,771,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,862,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $92,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

