TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.41. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,241,658 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
