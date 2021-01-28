Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Cut by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $165.89. 26,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

