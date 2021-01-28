Tezos Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Tezos token can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00009449 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $518.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 758,175,261 tokens. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

