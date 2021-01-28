TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.12

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $18.76. TFS Financial shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 194,208 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

