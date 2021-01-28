Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Now Covered by Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Thc Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Thc Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

