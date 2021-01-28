Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Now Covered by Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Thc Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
Thc Biomed Intl Company Profile
