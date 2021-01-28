The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

