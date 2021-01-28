The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.70-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,278. The stock has a market cap of $970.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

