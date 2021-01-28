The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

