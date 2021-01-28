The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

