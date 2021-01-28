The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $193.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $193.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.15.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.88. 74,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740,848. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,996,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

