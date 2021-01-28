The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.72. The stock had a trading volume of 292,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,848. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

