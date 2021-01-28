The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Up 10.8%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.07. Approximately 2,117,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 536,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In other news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.