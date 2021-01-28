The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.38.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

