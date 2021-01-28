The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.23

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $11.60. The Cato shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 188,910 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Cato by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Cato by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

