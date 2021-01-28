The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $603.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.90 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

