The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $209.45 and last traded at $209.57. Approximately 2,935,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,897,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.18.

Specifically, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

