The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 459,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

