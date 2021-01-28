The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 875 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 323,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

