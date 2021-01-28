The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $639.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.40 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $560.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,140 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,469. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.