The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $270.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

EL stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.06. 3,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

