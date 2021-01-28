The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

