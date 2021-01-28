The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

