The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.78. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 12,338 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 998,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

