The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Sell

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSX. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of GSX opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.52 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

