The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 33 Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) alerts:

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 33.47 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,449,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,951,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.10. The company has a market capitalization of £23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.48 ($0.76).

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 879,097 shares of company stock worth $28,021,109.

About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.