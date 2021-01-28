The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $243.20 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $710.66 million and approximately $243.20 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

