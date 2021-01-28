The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 6%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 792,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 767,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,238.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.