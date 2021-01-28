The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

