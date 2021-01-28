The Hershey (HSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSY opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.40. The Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

