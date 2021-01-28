The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 3.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

