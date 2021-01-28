The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $196,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

