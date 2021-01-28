The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lifted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 1.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $139,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after buying an additional 129,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 111,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded down $9.42 on Thursday, reaching $118.76. 62,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,855. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.