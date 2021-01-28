The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Trading Down 7.7%

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.72 and last traded at $118.25. Approximately 2,356,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,291,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

