The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.05. The Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 14 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

