The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 950,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

KHC stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

